Humblesmith releases debut album Osinachi

HumbleSmith Singer releases album, titled 'Osinachi'

Listen to Humblesmith's new album, entitled, 'Osinachi'.

  • Published:
play Humblesmith releases new album, 'Osinachi' (Humblesmith)
Humblesmith has released his album, titled 'Osinachi', named after his popular hit single.

The singer who is signed to Ntyze Entertainment came to the limelight with the release of his Osinachi single featuring Phyno in 2015, which was followed up with a remix with Davido the following year.

Humblesmith further released notable singles like Jukwese and Focus and has now made his album, 'Osinachi' available on all music platforms.

play Tracklist for Humblesmith's album 'Osinachi' (Humblesmith)

The 22 track album parades a star studded line up of appearances from industry colleagues such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Rudeboy, Patoranking, Phyno, Harrysong, Olamide and Flavour.

The album houses some of his already popular songs like Osinachi Reloaded, Jukwese, Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi and more, with productions from the likes of Mixtadimz, Tiwezi and Jopee.

BUY OR STREAM HERE

