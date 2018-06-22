Humblesmith releases debut album Osinachi

news

Humblesmith has released his album, titled 'Osinachi', named after his popular hit single.

The singer who is signed to Ntyze Entertainment came to the limelight with the release of his Osinachi single featuring Phyno in 2015, which was followed up with a remix with Davido the following year.

Humblesmith further released notable singles like Jukwese and Focus and has now made his album, 'Osinachi' available on all music platforms.

The 22 track album parades a star studded line up of appearances from industry colleagues such as Tiwa Savage, Davido, Rudeboy, Patoranking, Phyno, Harrysong, Olamide and Flavour.

The album houses some of his already popular songs like Osinachi Reloaded, Jukwese, Abakaliki 2 Lasgidi and more, with productions from the likes of Mixtadimz, Tiwezi and Jopee.