How NEC has helped to move the conversation forward

On Friday, April 26, 2013, the first edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NEC) was held at Eko Hotel & Suites.

“The conversation has been on for years, conversations about the way forward for the art and business of entertainment in Nigeria.

And, since NET was established three years ago, we’ve been at the forefront of efforts to get the conversation going. Now, it’s time to bring everyone together so we can begin an active process of re-organisation” said Ayeni Adekunle, convener of the conference and publisher of Nigerian Entertainment Today (NET).

NEC was the first of its kind in the Nigerian entertainment space. As a day dedicated to deliberations, workshops, exhibitions and master-classes, NEC has helped steer key conversations in Nigeria’s creative sector.

It has indeed brought everyone together from Nollywood, the Nigerian music industry, regulators and entertainment legal experts to help create a way forward.

The first edition was a resounding success with speakers such as the late Amaka Igwe, GM Consumer Marketing MTN Nigeria Kola Oyeyemi, and Charterhouse Ghana founder Iyiola Ayoade panelists like Nse Ikpe-Etim, Ayo Animashaun, Kunle Afolayan, Tee A, Darey, Steve Babaeko, Weird MC, DJ Jimmy JATT, Steve Ayorinde, Elo Umeh, Tolu Ogunlesi, Ibinabo Fiberesima and Audu Maikori all gave meaningful contributions.

Of course we can’t forget the ‘colourful conversation’ between Kennis Music boss, Kenny Ogungbe and Tony Okoroji.

In 2014, the second edition of NEC held on Wednesday, April 23, 2014 at Eko Hotel & Suites.

During his opening speech Ayeni Adekunle charged the attendees to “build the greatest creative and entertainment industry in the world. Roll up your sleeves, and let’s get to work!”

With the theme “Creating Pathways to the Future” key speaker Professor Pat Utomi spoke on “solving the distribution problem once and for all’ and Emeka Mba of the NBC presented his paper on “Building a Sustainable Nollywood Industry”.

Movie star Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took part in the panel that discussed in the Social Responsibility panel.

The 2nd edition of NEC produced one of the top 5 moments of the conference’s history when Nigerian music legend 2face Idibia delivered his paper ‘Slaying the Collective Rights Monster” to a standing ovation.

From its first two editions, NEC has positioned itself as the leading conference in the creative industry.

On Wednesday, April 25, 2018, the sixth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference will hold at the Landmark Event Centre.

The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Understanding Emerging Markets, Trends and Opportunities’.

Hosted by Tee A and with speakers like Jason Njoku of Iroko, D’banj, Daddy Freeze, Simi, and Sir Shina Peters, the sixth edition of NEC is lined up to push the conversation further.