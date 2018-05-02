How assuring is Davido's new single

news

Davido has jumped to the top of the social media trend chain and conservation forums barely 48 hours after releasing the audio and visuals of his latest single, 'Assurance'.

In 2017, Davido released four number one singles and he doesn't seem to be backing down this year.

Following the release of his single 'Flora My Flawa' earlier in the year, the singer has already scored a good home run with collaborations on DJ Consequence's 'Ada' and the DMW monster single, ' 'Mind'' .

His recent steps have showed an artist that seems to have fully grasped the pulse of scoring hit records in the music industry and is not willing to let it go.

Most of his songs have always resonated around one drama or another and his recent single, ''Assurance'' is no different.

At the height of his controversies with his baby mother, Sophia and her uncle Dele Momodu, Davido had jumped on Humblesmith's Osinachi remix and delivered an emotional verse that fueled the already hit song in his favor.

Following the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of his friends and the accusations by actress Caroline Danjuma, Davido had reserved a verse in his song, FIA to address the situation which aided the hype around the song.

Assurance comes at a time when Davido's long time girlfriend, Chioma is celebrating her 23rd birthday and what better way to kill two birds with a single stone than openly express your love to your girl with a Porsche gift while drawing attention and interest to the release of your new single, making everyone anxious to discover who the mysterious Chioma is.

The video has now recorded over 700k YouTube views since it was released under 24 hours ago.

But as the dust begins to settle, and the prayer points of assurance quiets down, introspection is now been given to the content of the song itself and the question have thus been asked, how assuring is Davido's Assurance?

Is the song really worth the hype and opening day numbers or simply a beneficiary of a love story that many dream of combined with some well thought of elaborately conceived marketing skill? And in comparison to his hits from 2017, where exactly would this new single rank?

Assurance is a song born off the same template that birthed his earlier singles like 'If', 'Fall' and 'Flora My Flawa'.

Since his attempted straying to the left on the experimental ''Son of David'' project, the DMW boss is not bothered about stretching the creative edges much, only piling up layers of already tested moves.

The song comes complete with simple lyrics, repetitive lines, catchy phrases and a melodious hook.

His vocals fit the overall theme of the song and his plain emotions are deftly expressed as he plays on a subject dear to the heart of many, Love, but stripped down to its barest, Assurance could have better conveyed, the song shows a lack of exploration and an outright distinctive quality.

Assurance is not great, but even though it doesn't fall close to being Davido's finest track in recent times, it is also by no way his worst. So get in with the program, Assurance is the new Accolades.