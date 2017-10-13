House Of Martell Entertainment :  Discover hip-hop's history and legacy on H.O.M.E radio show

From Los Angeles to Germany, from Tokyo to Lagos, if there is one thing about The Bronx, it’s the movement that started several decades ago and spread across the globe.

The first week of the H.O.M.E radio show saw the Martell Cartel uncover the birthplace of hip-hop up, the South Bronx. It was in this community that the founding fathers of hip-hop such as Kool Herc emerged.

As hip-hop spread across the globe, groups such as The Zulu Nation, Afrika Bambaata embraced this evolving culture in Nigeria. In 1988, Sound On Sound brought the first full-fledged rap album produced in Nigeria and in 1989, the legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt threw one of the first block parties, called ‘Road Block’ which then became a cultural phenomenon. To discover how hip-hop found its way into Nigeria and learn how to make the meanest Curious Julep.

The Cartel share their hip-hop discovery tales as they reminisce about one of the most successful hip-hop tracks ‘Too legit to quit’ by MC. Hammer, their trips to Yaba to pick up some of the freshest and dopest garms influenced by hip-hop culture and run through their hip-hop archives – not surprising that ‘Basketball’ by Kurits Ball makes it to the playlist. The Martell drink discovery of the week was unveiled as The Curious Halo.

The Cartel returned last week for another entertaining show and these guys know their hip-hop. They are joined by one Nigeria’s hottest rappers, Ill Bliss and they chop up ‘The Streets’. ‘If the street doesn’t love you, can you make it in hip-hop?’, they asked. Discover how adding the mother tongue to rhymes and bars gives that much needed street cred.

Tune in to Cool FM tonight at 8:30pm as DJ Humility joins the Martell Cartel with a hot topic ‘Up Jumps the Boogie’ and discover the world of hip-hop and dance.

