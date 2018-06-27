Here are 5 albums we are expecting before the end of the year

news

The first part of 2018 has been a great year for Nigerian music, it is a year when the songs have poured in from all angles, a year blessed with amazing albums and one where Nigerian music has been firmly planted on the world map, but the other half of the year promises further excitement as more albums are scheduled to be unveiled.

Nothing beats the rush of adrenaline that comes with new music, not just anyhow music though, but new and great music.

2018 has already witnessed projects from the likes of Seyi Shay , Adekunle Gold , 9ice , Humblesmith , DJ Neptune and more.

Outside an abundance of hit records that has the names of Wizkid and Davido heavily stamped on it, it has also witnessed the renaissance of an artist like Duncan Mighty , but we are far from done just yet.

While receiving his award for the Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards, Davido stated publicly yet again, that he will be releasing his sophomore album soon, as he had previously announced that the album will be released in September.

So with Davido's project coming, we have compiled a rich list of 5 albums that we are expecting before the end of the year.

Wizkid - Made in Lagos

''10 songs, no features, just straight Wizkid'', this is what the Starboy Wizkid promises his fans as he announced the title of his upcoming album, 'Made in Lagos' .

In July 2017, Wizkid released his Sounds From The Other Side EP under the Starboy/Sony Music/RCA Records deal, with the aim of spreading his sound internationally.

The Popstar who has two albums, Superstar (2011) and Ayo (2014) is now back home where he has released a number of hit records and shortly after he successfully sold out the O2 Arena , he stated that he will be releasing an album strictly for his fans back home in Nigeria this year.

Davido - (Untitled)

Davido's album is yet to have an official title, but we know it is coming and it will be top heavy.

2017 was the year when Davido surged ahead of the line and stood out as the clear MVP of the team.

After a lukewarm 2016, the singer went back to basics , pulled up with If, shut down the whole scene, revived us with Fall and just when we felt we couldn't get any more, he dropped FIA and Like That on us, so it was no surprise when he was declared as the Artist of the year at the 2018 Headies Awards.

Davido has one album in O.B.O, released in 2012 and an EP, Son of Mercy in 2016.

The album which he announced will be released in September this year will be his sophomore project and if the current songs are markers to what the album will offer, then it is expected to be a body of work filled with bangers.

DMW - (Untitled)

Davido Music Worldwide is the label owned by Davido and has on its rooster artistes like Dremo, Mayorkun, Peruzzi, Yonda, Idowest and recently Sauce Kid aka Sinzu .

The group have spurned not just solid individual records, but also collaborative hits with Mind and Aje which were released earlier in the year.

In an interview in May, Davido announced that the collaborative album by the group will be released in June 2018, which will now open the door for members of the group to push their personal projects.

The June date may no longer be feasible but with producers like Fresh and Speroach working with the team, the album is still expected to be out before the end of the year.

M.I - Yung Denzel

M.I Abaga is no stranger to not meeting deadlines, so when in February 2018, he took to his social media pages to announce that his eighth studio album, Yung Denzel will be out in May, very few took the statement to heart.

At that point, he had just put out the vibrant Rendezvous project, and two projects from the Choc City Boss in the space of a few months sounded like Christmas was coming early.

While Rendezvous, the experimental playlist was released with little or no fanfare, Yung Denzel is expected to come with a bang as M.I who stirred the music scene with his 'You Rapper Should Fix Up Your Lives' single in 2017, will be aiming to shoot a reminder of why he is still the one holding it down while others are getting killed by the South.

May has passed but his fans stay hopeful, there are many months left for M.I to deliver his promise of Yung Denzel.

Mr Eazi - Lagos to London

If there is one artist that is sustaining his growth, steady finding his way globally and making the right moves with his brand, then it has to be Mr Eazi.

His moves may not be loud, but it is effective, his name may not be everywhere but he is surely getting attention.

From signing deals with Universal Music and Columbia Records to having concerts in the UK and Spain, Mr Eazi who released his From Accra to Lagos EP in 2017 has stated that he will be putting out a follow-up effort this year entitled, Lagos To London Vol 2.

He has already shared two songs off the upcoming project in London To Lagos featuring Mr Giggs and Overload.

Skales - Mr Love

MR L#emo#77iP##VE .... JULY 19 A post shared by SKALES (@youngskales) on Jun 25, 2018 at 1:21pm PDT

Former EME Member, Skales is putting finishing touches to work on his third studio album, Mr Love.

For Skales, it has been a journey of constantly having to prove himself despite a number of hit songs and concerts around the world.