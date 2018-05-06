news

The 12th edition of Headies - the most prestigious music award ceremony in Nigeria - is going down today, Saturday May 5, 2018, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos .

It will be hosted by comedian Bovi and singer Seyi Shay, and as usual, there is going to be a lot of controversy, drama, high profile wins, lovely performances, and great entertainment tonight.

So, if you are not at the venue, you can keep up wit our live blog here. You won't miss a thing.

Headies 2018 Red Carpet

Legendary rapper, iLLBLISS is one of the first stars we’ve seen at the 12th edition of the Headies.

The beautiful host for the event, Seyi Shay, just arrived rocking a gorgeous black dress.

Former reality TV star, Marvis, is also present at the event.

Popular OAP, Official Lolo, is also set for the big night.

Project fame finalist, Immaculate Dache, just arrived looking amazing on the 12th Headies red carpet.

Here's the beautiful dance Queen, Kaffy, on the 12th Headies red carpet.

In an elegant dress, here is Osas Ajibade, a Nollywood actress popular for her role in "Tinsel," on the red carpet.

Harrysong is also ready for the 12th edition of the Headies award ceremony.

And of course, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, doesn't disappoint with his look for the 12th Headies Award Ceremony.

Former Big Brother Naija contestant, Ahneeka, has arrived for the Headies.

Here's your first look at the co-host for the event, Bovi.

Simi is ready for the night. She is the highest nominee for the Headies2018 with six nominations, including the Best R&B/Pop Album.

It's Nollywood actress, Dorcas Shola Fapson, effortlessly serving hot for the 12th Headies.

The venue is set for the 12th edition of the prestigious award ceremony.

Toyin Aimakhu is ready for the big night.

Headies 2018

The night kicks off with a Black Panther themed performance by an African musical troupe.

10:006 - The hosts, Bovi and Seyi Shay, are introduced. They give shoutouts to celebrities in the house, including Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Davido.

10:08 - The hosts take us down memory lane with a look at some of the controversial and good moments in the music industry this past year, including the unforgettable Davido-Wizkid performance, the P-Square fight and Femi Kuti setting world record.

10:15 - Falz, who is also nominated in the Best Rap Album category, is currently on stage performing his hit song, La Fete.

10:20 - Bovi humorously tries to impersonate Charles Okocoha. The latter comes on stage with his hype man to remind him that he invented the term "Accolades." The trio announce the presenters of the Rookie of the year award.

10:24 - Bisola Aiyeola, Tobi and Beverly Osu announce Teni as the Rookie of the Year. They also announce M1 as the winner of the Best Rap Single for 'You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives." Teni accepts the award, while a representative accepts the award for MI.

10:33 - The African musical troupe are on stage performing a rendition of Small Doctor's "Penalty."

10:39 - Woli Arole and Wofai Fada are on stage to present the Best Street Hop award. The winner is Small Doctor for Penalty.

10:42 - Arole and Fada also present the Best Pop Single. And the winner is Davido for "If." Davido accepts the award with his 30 Billion gang. He dedicates the award to God and the producer, Fresh.

10: 45 - Simi is on stage performing her hit single, Joromi. She also delivers a beautiful live performance of O Wa N'Be.

10:57 - Bolanle Olukanni is on stage to present the award for best R&B Single. And the winner is Simi for "Smile for Me."

11:00 - Olukanni announces MI as the winner for Lyricist on the Roll . He wins the award for You Rappers Should Fix Up Your Lives. This is his second win for the night.

11:04 - Mr Real is on stage performing his hit single, Legbegbe.

11:10 - Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is on stage to present the award for Best Performer. And the award goes to Yemi Alade. He also announces Kidominant as the Producer of the Year for "Fall."

11:17 - Bovi jokes about Senator Dino being unable to perform his hit single at the event. He also jokes about Peter and Paul Okoye, who recently separated as a pair, being nominated in the next rated category next year.

11:18 - Ninola is on stage performing her hit single, Maradona.

11:25 - Nancy Isime and Bryan Okwara are on stage to present the best Reggae/Dancehal single. And the winner is 2Baba for Holy Holy .

11:30 - Simi wins Best Recording of the year for "Joromi."

11:31 - The duo of Mountain Black and Mad Melon are on stage performing their hit song, Kpolongo.

11:40 - Tana Adelana announces Rekaado Banks as the Hip Hop World Revelation. Mayorkun is also announced as the Next Rated. He accepts the award alongside the 30 billion gang.

11:46 - Mayorkun is on stage performing his hit single, Mama.

11:53 - Aramide wins the Best Alternative Song for FUN MI LOWO MI.

11:55 - Nasty C wins African Artiste of the year.

11:57 - Zule Zoo is on stage bringing back memories with an energetic performance of the hit, Kerewa .

12:08 - Deyemi Okanlawon, Tania and Dorcas Shola Fapson announce Wizkid as Headies' Viewer's Choice.

12:12 - Wizkid wins Best Music Video for Come Closer. The award is received by Sarz.

12:14 - Group of dancers are currently on stage performing Wizkids' Manya and Soco.

12:22 - Linda Osifo and Shina Peller are on stage to present the Best Vocal Performance (Female). And the winner is Omawumi for Butterfly. She is accompanied by Waje to receive the award. They are joined by Timaya.

12:28 - Praiz wins Best Vocal Performance (Male) for Folashade . He dedicates the award to his fans and late friend, Eric Arubayi.

12:30 - Maleek Berry is currently on stage. He is performing his hit songs, Kontrol and Pon My Mind.

12:36 - "I hope your career comes back with move" - Bovi says to Timaya after he interprets the show to thank his fans for their support over the years.

12:43 - MTN, GLO, FIRS, Pepsi, Lagos State, Hennessy, Nigerian Breweries are awarded for being industry supporters.

12:54 - Julius Agwu presents Kaffy's special recognition award . Receiving the award, she thanks every artist who has ever featured her in their music video. She also thanks her family for bearing with her.

1:00am - Eunice Omole presents Chris Ubosi with his Hall of Fame award. Receiving the award, he thanks his wife for tolerating the long hours it takes to do what he does. He also congratulates the organizers of the Headies.

1:08 - Johnny Drille is on stage performing "Romeo and Juliet.

1:15 - Toyin Aimakhu and iLLBLISS present the Best R&B/POP Album to Wizkid for Sounds from the Other Side. The award is received by DJ Spinall.

1:18 - Reminisce receiveS the Best Rap Award for EL HadJ.

1:20 - Tiwa is on stage performing Like and Codeine Diet.

1:30 - Osas Ajibade and RMD are on stage to present the Song of the Year Award. She asks him to dance Shaku Shaku, but he says he is more of a 'Danfo Driver' dancer.

1:32 - And the Song of the Year Award goes to Davido for the hit song, IF.

1:36 - Simi wins the Album of the Year for Simisola. She dedicates the award to her father, who passed away in 2014, her mother, who stalks her on Instagram, and her man, who supports her.

1:39 - Davido wins Artiste of the year. He dedicates the award to his baby Chioma, and also announces that his album is coming in September. He encourages other artistes to always help people as they rise by helping others.