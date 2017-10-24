Harrysong :  Check out the album cover for singer’s “Kingmaker” album

Home > Entertainment > Music >

The album, scheduled to drop this month (October) consists of 14 new songs and two bonuses.

Harrysong has released the album cover for his forthcoming “Kingmaker” album.

The album contains guest efforts from industry heavyweights such as, M.I, Patoranking, Vector, Seyi Shay and Timaya.

The Alterplate Music Chief Executive, cited that so much effort, time and resources were invested in the “Kingmaker album” to make it nothing short of world class.

From sound, to genres and choice of producers, all were carefully presided over and put together by the board of his Alterplate Music Company.

Check out the full track list of "Kingmaker" below.

  1. Trap Madam

  2. Unconditional Love ft Dezign, Debbie J, Mr Wealth

  3. Donatus ft M.I

  4. Money Dey

  5. Yoyoyo ft Vector

  6. Record of Life

  7. Abeg Na

  8. Under The Duvet

  9. Haam!

  10. Applause

  11. Sampo

  12. Your body

  13. Confession ft Patoranking

  14. Hello

