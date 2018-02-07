Home > Entertainment > Music >

GT Bank Docuseries: Episode 4- The making of Stars

GT Bank Docuseries Episode 4- The making of Stars

Here is one of the most exciting product music videos out of Nigeria, demonstrating once again that simplicity is the utmost form of sophistication.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Indeed becoming a star is only possible after threading the Path to Stardom.

If the first three episodes of the 737 docuseries were about the coming together of ordinary people, then this episode demonstrates their magical transformation into superstars.

It begins with another amazing surprise in the journey to celebrating one of Nigeria’s most popular banking products. The cast, having worked with the finest music producer in Nigeria, learnt that they will also work with the finest music video director, Clarence Peters, for the Video of the viral 737 theme song, 737 Moments.

What follows is one of the most exciting product music videos out of Nigeria, demonstrating once again that simplicity, as embodied by the USSD Banking product 737, is the utmost form of sophistication.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Peter Okoye Mr P’s solo career so far is an imitation of old R&B...bullet
2 Davido What makes DMW’s ‘Mind’ such a sweet record? It’s Usher, baby!bullet
3 Wizkid, Davido Senate President Bukola Saraki praises Nigeria music...bullet

Related Articles

737, The Making Welcome to the Cobham's effect
GT Bank Docuseries Episode 3 - Path to Stardom
State Of The Music Will Nigerian artists ever penetrate more than the African diaspora in the US and Europe?
Wizkid, Davido, Ycee What exactly has Nigerian music benefited from Sony Music in Africa?
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Show Dem Camp Hip-hop duo to hold SDC live concert this February
Davido What makes DMW’s ‘Mind’ such a sweet record? It’s Usher, baby!
Shaku Shaku Why the ‘Wobe’ street sound won’t last long as Nigeria’s dominant style

Music

Yemi Alade sells out Le Trainon on Mama Africa tour in Paris
State Of The Music Will Nigerian artists ever penetrate more than the African diaspora in the US and Europe?
Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.
Wizkid, Davido, Ycee What exactly has Nigerian music benefited from Sony Music in Africa?
Davido shuts down Lagos with sold-out '30 Billion Concert' finale
Davido How OBO won 2017 with Wizkid, Mo'Hits at 30 Billion concert
Show Dem Camp Live February 2017
Show Dem Camp Hip-hop duo to hold SDC live concert this February