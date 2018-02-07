news

Indeed becoming a star is only possible after threading the Path to Stardom.

If the first three episodes of the 737 docuseries were about the coming together of ordinary people, then this episode demonstrates their magical transformation into superstars.

It begins with another amazing surprise in the journey to celebrating one of Nigeria’s most popular banking products. The cast, having worked with the finest music producer in Nigeria, learnt that they will also work with the finest music video director, Clarence Peters, for the Video of the viral 737 theme song, 737 Moments.

What follows is one of the most exciting product music videos out of Nigeria, demonstrating once again that simplicity, as embodied by the USSD Banking product 737, is the utmost form of sophistication.

This is a featured post.