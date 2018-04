news

General P.Y.P.E which translates to Prolific Youth Positive Entertainer returns with the visuals of his new single, 'Mash It Up'.

The dancehall artist who first came into prominence with his feature on 'Teaser', off M.I's debut album, 'Talk About It' is renowned for hit singles like 'Champion' and 'Victorious Man'.

On 'Mash It Up', he experiments with the trending trap sound giving his music a different and hippy vibe.

The song was produced by Syn'x and the video directed by Bucho Knight.