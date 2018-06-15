G Worldwide claims ownership of Kiss Daniels new name

news

G-Worldwide now reportedly owns the name, Kizz Daniel as it continues its contract dispute with the artist formerly known as Kiss Daniel.

Kiss Daniel has been in a long drawn battle with his erstwhile label, G-Worldwide since he announced his departure from their stables on October 13 2017 and set up his own imprint, FlyBoy Inc.

He then went ahead to effect a change to his stage name from Kiss Daniel to Kizz Daniel , but the name change doesn't seem to have come with any respite as the label have now gone ahead to trademark the new name.

In a statement released by the record label Friday, June 15 2018, excerpts from the statement reads;

''The Management of G-Worldwide Entertainment wishes to inform the general public that the matter of G-Worldwide Entertainment Ltd v Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe before the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, is still ongoing contrary to the fake news being peddled by the artiste and his advisers to mislead the public.

Following several requests and enquiries by Nigerian and foreign online media and entertainment outfits about the status of the matter, it has become needful to notify the public of the current state of facts.



The suit at the Federal High Court last came up on 16th May 2018 whereupon our lawyers informed the Judge of a pending application for status quo to further restrain the rebellious acts of the artiste in view of the recent release of previously unreleased songs from the Evolution album, as well as the continued use of the name Kiss Daniel without our approval...

It also interesting to inform the public that the Court was informed about the artiste’s release of the new song titled 4 Dayz, and For You a collaboration with WizKid , which are songs from the Evolution album, the ownership of which forms the subject matter of the suit at Federal High Court.

We therefore need to let the public know that these releases demonstrate that the artiste is on a trip to put the credibility of other artistes whom he collaborates with in question.



We are also aware that the artiste has released the video of 4 Days, done a collaboration with Sheyi Shay titled Surrender, and another song, Me ke with Omawumi by changing his name from ’Kiss Daniel’ to ‘‘Kizz Daniel’’.

Let the whole world also take note that G-Worldwide is also the owner of the name ‘‘Kizz Daniel’’ (see acceptance and acknowledgement documents from the Ministry of Trade & Investment).



All digital platforms have been put on notice for take down of infringing materials where the name Kizz Daniel is in use, and we have responded to foreign and local media outfits on this issue following calls for clarification.

We also wish to formally inform the public that the artiste’s use of the names Kiss Daniel and Kizz Daniel amount to breach of the company’s intellectual property rights. Thank you.

Pulse has made several attempts to reach the singer's manager, Ubi Franklin but there has not been any response.

It will be recalled that following the name change on his social media platforms sometime in May, which was immediately followed by quick fire releases of collaborations with other artistes.

His former manager, Louiza Williams, had stated in an interview that the singer’s recent action had no effect on the court case.

“I actually did not know that he had changed his name until you told me. However, there is no big deal about that; it has nothing to do with the case.

The next court date is June 26. It is not true that the case has been settled; so, I don’t know where all those reports came from. If there was anything like that, I would be aware of it.

Kiss Daniel was signed to G-Worldwide Entertainment in 2013, releasing his breakout single, Woju in 2015, with his debut album “New Era” released in 2016.