news

After the successful release of his latest “Poke it like a Bull”….

Edosa Ogbeide popularly known as FreeQa, decided to shoot the video which was directed by Nigerian award winning video director Unlimited LA and the video was shot in the beautiful city of Lagos State, Nigeria.

FreeQa, who is a top producer, song writer and singer is signed to “Roadii Musik Group”

Here is his latest video “FreeQa – Poke it like a Bull” and was produced by FreeQa and directed by Unlimited LA

