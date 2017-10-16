Home > Entertainment > Music >

Felabration 2017 :  Wizkid, Tekno, Burna Boy round off annual festival with grand performances

Wizkid was the lead star of the night. The RCA Records singer brought a worthy conclusion to the show with a performance befitting the stage.

The final day of the 2017 edition of Felabration rolled in grand style as some of Africa’s finest musicians took to the stage to close the show.

Felabration which is an annual festival celebrating the legacy legendary Nigerian musician, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, holds every year. This year was special because it marks 20 years since the Afrobeat pioneer passed on.

The event which held at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, Lagos, was packed to the brim as thousands made the yearly journey to pay respect to a hero of the culture. There were thousands in the packed venue, and outside was a carnival, with several thousands of people seeking entrance.

 

Wizkid was the lead star of the night. The RCA Records singer brought a worthy conclusion to the show with a performance befitting the stage. Other acts who performed include Tekno, Burna Boy, Oritsefemi, Ycee, Dice Ailes and more.

Over the years Felabration has attracted many high class musical acts from all over the world like Hugh Masakela, Femi Kuti, Lucky Dube, Awilo Longomba, Baba Maal, Les Nubians, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Asa and 2baba.

