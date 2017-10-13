Felabration 2017 :  Omawumi and Femi Kuti surprise fans with performance on Day 4

Omawumi rocked last night at Felabration 2017 .

She had a super performance with Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti who joined her on stage for a surprise duet.

Femi, the son of the late Fela Anikulapo Kuti surprised the singer, who performed songs off off her album titled “Timeless”. He joined her with his favoured instrument, the Saxophone, and rounded off the performance with the full blare of the horns. A video of the closing canbe viewed below.

Felabration which is in its fifth day, is a weeklong annual celebration of the llife and legacy of Fela Anikulapo Kuti. It holds at the New Afrika Shrine in Ikeja, lagos, Nigeria.

Other superstars like Sir Shina Peters, Pasuma Wonder, Adekunle Gold, Simi, Wande Coal, Bez and Runtown amongst others have also graced the Felabration 2017 stage.

Over the years Felabration has attracted many high class musical acts from all over the world like Hugh Masakela, Femi Kuti, Lucky Dube, Awilo Longomba, Baba Maal, Les Nubians, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Asa and 2baba, and more.