Felabration 2017 :  Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace

Glenfiddich, in collaboration with the highly anticipated annual Felabration Celebrations, hosted a first of its kind Felabration Night event at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island on Friday, October 13, 2017.

The event which was centred on the Glenfiddich Mavericks campaign, aims to celebrate people who are bold enough to forge their own path, create their own rule book, adopt unconventional creative thinking and excel greatly in their own space.

The concert had performances from Bez, Nneka, Seun and Femi Kuti.

Bez opened the night with an energetic performance of his hit singles ‘Stop pretending’, ‘There’s a fire’, ‘Zuciya Daya’, and more. Nneka was next, and she thrilled the crowd with her engaging singing, and showmanship. The stage was finally set for the Kuti brothers, who celebrated the legacy of their father, by treating fans to an amazing experience of interacting rhythms, dancing and more.

It was an unforgettable night as the legend and music icon, Fela who embodies the key message of the campaign. He was honoured and celebrated. With thrilling and electrifying performances, from the four great acts who lined up to give a stimulating and memorable experience.