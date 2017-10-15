Home > Entertainment > Music >

Felabration 2017 :  Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace

Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Bez, Nneka thrill at Federal Palace

  • Published:
 Wavericks Felabration Night play

 Wavericks Felabration Night

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Glenfiddich, in collaboration with the highly anticipated annual Felabration Celebrations, hosted a first of its kind Felabration Night event at Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island on Friday, October 13, 2017.

 Wavericks Felabration Night play Seun Kuti performing live on stage at Wavericks Felabration Night (Pulse)

 

The event which was centred on the Glenfiddich Mavericks campaign, aims to celebrate people who are bold enough to forge their own path, create their own rule book, adopt unconventional creative thinking and excel greatly in their own space.

The concert had performances from Bez, Nneka, Seun and Femi Kuti.

 Wavericks Felabration Night play Nneka performing live on stage at Wavericks Felabration Night (Pulse)

 

Bez opened the night with an energetic performance of his hit singles ‘Stop pretending’, ‘There’s a fire’, ‘Zuciya Daya’, and more. Nneka was next, and she thrilled the crowd with her engaging singing, and showmanship. The stage was finally set for the Kuti brothers, who celebrated the legacy of their father, by treating fans to an amazing experience of interacting rhythms, dancing and more.

 Wavericks Felabration Night play Bez performing live on stage at Wavericks Felabration Night (Pulse)

 

It was an unforgettable night as the legend and music icon, Fela who embodies the key message of the campaign. He was honoured and celebrated. With thrilling and electrifying performances, from the  four great acts who lined up to give a stimulating and memorable experience.

Image
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Joey Akan

Joey Akan is a Category Editor at Pulse. Multi award-winning writer, journalist, critic and podcaster. He leans on the musical aspect of journalism. He lives for pop culture, sweaty parties, loud music, snobbish celebrities and Tekno rejecting awards. Reach me via Email: joey.akan@ringier.ng, 09090404151 (SMS only) Follow him on Twitter and Instagram: @joeyakan

Top 3

1 Wizkid Did you know Starboy once fought with Sarz over his production?bullet
2 DJ Olu Everything you need to know about Davido's late DJbullet
3 DJ Olu Special Ed blames 'older crowd' for death of Davido's DJbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival
Video Cuppy, Tekno - 'Green Light'
Felabration 2017 Wande Coal, Runtown, Shina Peters rock fans on Day 3 of annual festival
Wizkid Did you know Starboy once fought with Sarz over his production?
DJ Spinall Disc jockey's 3rd album "Dreams" is out
Video Major Lazer, DJ Maphorisa - 'Particula' ft Nasty C, Ice Prince, Patoranking, Jidenna
Felabration 2017 Femi Kuti, Pasuma, Praiz, Simi light up Day 2 with performances
Felabration 2017 Omawumi and Femi Kuti surprise fans with performance on Day 4

Music

Pulse Radio 10 new songs you need to hear this week
Dayo Chino - "Slow Down"
New Music Dayo Chino - "Slow down"
Felabration 2017 Ice Prince, Dr Sid, Timaya, celebrate Day 5 [Video]
Felabration 2017 Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Jaywon, Bez thrill Lagos on Day 5 of annual festival