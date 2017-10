The ongoing Felabration 2017 had a magical feeling last night as Adekunle Gold, Omawumi, Bez, Skuki, Jaywon all thrilled the mammoth crowd at The New Afrika Shrine.

Other performances of the night include Godwin Strings, Sugarboy, Seriki, Gloria Ibru and much more.

The Gusto TV crew were there to cover an unforgettable night of good music and fun. Check it out.