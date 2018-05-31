Home > Entertainment > Music >

Fanzy Papaya - Bless Me ft Patoranking

New Music Fanzy Papaya - Bless Me ft Patoranking

This video was shot in Lagos with the magic touch of one the sic-est film makers in Nigeria "Paul Gambit".

Fanzy Papaya is back with something new and exciting. The energetic singer follows up his smash hit single ‘Janet’ with this new Patoranking assisted single ‘Bless Me’.

The singer, signed to Emvels Entertainment has spent a lot of the first part of the year recording several songs and it is rumored that he has something lined up with Superstar Diva ‘Yemi Alade’ and we can’t keep calm.

The video also has guest appearances, starring Mofe Brown and others. Watch below, enjoy and share.

