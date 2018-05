news

Off their collaborative project, Chemistry, Falz and Simi have shared the visuals for the single, 'Foreign'.

The Chemistry EP which was released in 2016 contained 7 tracks that were critically acclaimed and enjoyed rave reviews.

Under the stables of X3M Music and Bahd Guys, the duo have now dished out a comical and befitting visuals to the hit song, depicting the bragging lifestyle of 'fake' people.

The video was shot by Ani James for Aje Filmworks.