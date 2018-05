24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Rapper, Falz has released a new song - This is Nigeria to celebrate Democracy Day.

Falz announced the release of the video on his Twitter timeline.

In the video he is seen talking about the various societal challenges in Nigeria.

The rapper also highlighted recent happenings in the country.