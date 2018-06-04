Home > Entertainment > Music >

Emmey - "Oyibiri"

New Video Emmey - "Oyibiri"

“Oyibiri” is Emmey’s first official single in his new record label, EON Entertainment which he co-owns.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

"Oyibiri" music video by Emmey is a masterpiece! It's a product of creativity, diligence, and hard work.

Emmey is a Multi-talented Nigerian based recording artiste. His new single, "Oyibiri" is a Nigerian pop song with a core message of hope, belief, determination, and success.

“Oyibiri” is Emmey’s first official single in his new record label, EON Entertainment which he co-owns. After his two singles “Nwanne” and “What is the way” featuring award-winning superstar, Davido.

Emmey’s new song titled “Oyibiri” not only joins the list of stars jumping on this trending new sound but with a blend of simple and deep lyrical content that gets your soul lifted and your feet on the dance floor.

“Oyibiri”, A Yoruba word which means “sudden turn around for good” as the name implies has all the potential to turn things around for the fast-rising superstar.

The song is produced by Minimax, Mixed & Mastered by Teekay witty

Watch the full video on Youtube and don't forget to subscribe, comment, and like the video.

EMMEY - Oyibiri (Official Video) 2018
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 Wizkid Star Boy reunites with Skales at One Africa Music Festbullet
3 Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen tobullet

Related Articles

Lil Ashh Nigerian rapper makes comeback with photoshoot
New Music Timmy Knight - Location refix Ft. DJ Altims
New Music Video DJ Neptune Feat. Kizz Daniel - Wait
New Music Fanzy Papaya - Bless Me ft Patoranking
New Music Small Doctor - Remember
New Video Triple MG signee, Kach, drops visuals for "Wanted"

Music

Skales Singer unveils artwork and tracklist for ''Mr Love'' album
Sina Rambo Artist says Davido no longer holds any shares in HKN
Mariam Makeba
Miriam Makeba Late singer's grandchildren win rights to her music
One Africa Music Fest London African stars deliver great performances at concert