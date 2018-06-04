Emmey - "Oyibiri"

news

"Oyibiri" music video by Emmey is a masterpiece! It's a product of creativity, diligence, and hard work.

Emmey is a Multi-talented Nigerian based recording artiste. His new single, "Oyibiri" is a Nigerian pop song with a core message of hope, belief, determination, and success.

“Oyibiri” is Emmey’s first official single in his new record label, EON Entertainment which he co-owns. After his two singles “Nwanne” and “What is the way” featuring award-winning superstar, Davido.

Emmey’s new song titled “Oyibiri” not only joins the list of stars jumping on this trending new sound but with a blend of simple and deep lyrical content that gets your soul lifted and your feet on the dance floor.

“Oyibiri”, A Yoruba word which means “sudden turn around for good” as the name implies has all the potential to turn things around for the fast-rising superstar.

The song is produced by Minimax, Mixed & Mastered by Teekay witty.

