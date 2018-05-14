Home > Entertainment > Music >

Eknock - "Tayese"

New Video Eknock - "Tayese"

The visuals tells a story with Eknock as the hero, wooing his beloved at a bar where they met for the first time.

  Published:

TAYESE Official Music Video BY EKNOCK
Eknock has released the official visuals for his latest single, "Tayese," and it is banging.

The visuals tells a story with Eknock as the hero, wooing his beloved at a bar where they met for the first time.

Enjoy!

