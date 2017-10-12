Home > Entertainment > Music >

Efe :  "Very soon my sound will be the wave," BBN winner declares

  Published:
Should Big Brother Naija's Efe 'return to music? [Episode 8] play

(Big Brother Naija)
Based on logistics crooner, Efe Ejeba of Big Brother Naija has continued to show belief in his much-maligned music ability.

The rapper has revealed that very soon his sound will be acceptable in the Nigerian market. He believes that his sound will be the next “wavy” thing pop audiences be listening to.

This was made known in an episode of Rubbin’ Minds with Euka Echendu. According to Efe, although Nigerians have not gotten used to his kind of sound, with time and persistence, they’ll get bitten by the bug and they’ll flow with his vibe.

“I stand to say here that very soon, it will be the wave,” Efe declared.

 

Efe won the 2017 edition of reality TV show Big Brother Nigeria. He came tops, beating other contestants with his ‘down-to-earth’ behaviour and humility.

He went further draw parallels between his music and his victory at the house. He stated that this was the same attitude he was confronted with in the Big Brother’s house initially which started as wack until everyone accepted it and now that personality they didn’t like and later love “is now worth 25Million.”

Nigerians on social media are however not having any of that as they believe Efe should leave music and invest the remaining money he won on something more profitable. According to them, Efe is not meant to sing and his sound is not one they are ready to get used to, not now or in the future.

