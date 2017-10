24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

202 signee, Duzzi @officialduzzi gears for the end of the year with the video for her buzzing track “Ade” produced by the "Wo" hit maker, Young Jonn @youngjonn The Wicked Producer.

"Ade" is her first official single released under the 202 label imprint.

The video was shot and directed by Unlimited LA @unlimitedla in the city of Lagos.

Follow Duzzi on all Social Media Platforms @officialduzzi and @202entertainment