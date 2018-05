news

Prolific producer D'tunes teams up with Mayorkun and Hyperdandy on new single, Debe.

D’tunes has followed up his single Titilailai, which was released earlier in the year with a new one titled, 'Debe' with featured vocals from DMW's Mayorkun and upcoming singer Hyperdandy.

The song which has a highlife feel is produced by S’bling and D’tunes.