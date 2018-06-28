news

Drake will be releasing his fifth studio album, 'Scorpion' on Friday, June 29 and it has been confirmed as a double album.

When it comes to hip-hop in 2018, Drake is the poster boy of what the culture represents., but this time there are plenty issues that needs to be addressed to maintain the clout he has enjoyed over the years.

And the Scorpion album provides the right place for him to start.

What began as a rumour weeks ago following the various captions on billboards promoting the album now seems to have been confirmed by Mal, brother of Roc-a-fella’s Kareem “Biggs” Burke and co-presenter on The Joe Budden's podcast, who said, "It's a double album, RnB album and a rap album."

For every project since his debut, Thank Me Later in 2010, Drake has endeared himself to a wider range of fans, and with three singles this year, 'God's Plan' , 'Nice For What' , and the recently released 'I'm Upset' , backed up by inspiring videos, he successfully created the right buzz building to the release of the album.

But the expectations for Scorpion took a different turn following his beef with Pusha T, when the rapper baited him with lines on Infrared from his Daytona album, which led to a back and forth that ultimately came to an end, when Pusha dropped the The Story of Adidon .

Over the years, Drake has been identified as more than just a rapper, having consistently proven himself also as a singer, so while a double album may come as a surprise, it will provide options for his different fan base.