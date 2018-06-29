Pulse.ng logo
Drake thanks Wizkid and Tekno as inspirations for his album

Drake, Wizkid, Tekno Rapper thanks Nigerian Pop stars as inspirations for his Scorpion album

Drake has sent his appreciation to Wizkid and Tekno for inspiring him during the process of recording his album.

play Drake and Tekno (Azaniapost)
Drake acknowledges Wizkid and Tekno as inspirations for his album, ''Scorpion'' which was released on Friday, June 29.

In a post on his Instagram story, the international star thanked the duo for inspiring his studio drive through their songs.

Drake play Drake appreciates Tekno for inspiring him (Instagram/ChampagnePapi)

Drake play Drake appreciates Wizkid (Instagram/ChampagnePapi)

 

Drake, who has worked with Wizkid in the past on the remix of Ojuelegba, Come Closer and One Dance and has been spotted in the studio with Tekno put up the songs of the two artistes, Wizkid's Soco and Tekno's Jogodo as songs that served as inspiration during his studio process.

