Drake has sent his appreciation to Wizkid and Tekno for inspiring him during the process of recording his album.
In a post on his Instagram story, the international star thanked the duo for inspiring his studio drive through their songs.
ALSO READ: Album Review of Drake's Scorpion
Drake, who has worked with Wizkid in the past on the remix of Ojuelegba, Come Closer and One Dance and has been spotted in the studio with Tekno put up the songs of the two artistes, Wizkid's Soco and Tekno's Jogodo as songs that served as inspiration during his studio process.