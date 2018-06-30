Drake Breaks Spotify Record for Most Opening-Day Streams

news

It was expected that Drake 's new album, 'Scorpion' would break a number of streaming records, based on his star power and controversy leading to the album, and streaming platform, Spotify has confirmed that indeed the album has.

Scorpion shattered the Spotify record for the biggest opening day with an enormous 132 million streams on June 29, the day it was released.

The record which was previously held by rapper, Post Malone for his Beerbongs & Bentley's album, which had 78.7 million streams worldwide on its first day.

However, Post’s album earned 47.9 million U.S. streams, while Drake almost doubled that amount with 80.5 million streams in America on its first day.

The streaming site, Spotify stated on Twitter that Scorpion was being streamed at over 10 million times per hour, from the minute it was released on Friday.

“Nonstop”, a single off Drake's album amassed 9.3 million streams globally, 5.75 million of which were in the U.S. on opening day.

Scorpion also featured all songs from the album on the Top 12 songs on Spotify since its release.

At this rate, the album is expected to reach 1 billion streams in its first week, a record previously unheard of since the era of album streaming.