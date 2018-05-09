news

Mavins music group is six!

The record label turned six today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, and Dr Sid is thanking all their fans for their support.

ALSO READ: Does Nigerian music miss the voice of Mavin Records boss?

The singer who is also a member of Mavins Music Group took to his Instagram page to share the happy message.

See his post below:

Of course, Dr Sid was not the only one who had a message for Mavins fans.

Don Jazzy who is the CEO of the record label , also shared a similar message via his Instagram group.

ALSO READ: Record label did not do ‘Pon pon’ music in 2017, did that affect them?

All in all, Mavins is grateful for all the love and support it has gotten in the last six years, and they cannot emphasize it enough.

Big congrats to them.