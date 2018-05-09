Home > Entertainment > Music >

All in all, Mavins is grateful for all the love and support it has gotten in the last six years, and they cannot emphasize it enough.

Mavins music group is six!

The record label turned six today, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, and Dr Sid is thanking all their fans for their support.

The singer who is also a member of Mavins Music Group took to his Instagram page to share the happy message.

See his post below:

 

Of course, Dr Sid was not the only one who had a message for Mavins fans.

Don Jazzy who is the CEO of the record label, also shared a similar message via his Instagram group.

 

Big congrats to them.

