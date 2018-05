news

Mavins Dr Sid is in quite a happy mood, as he adds another year to his age, and the dreaded singer is marking the day with the release of new songs.

Dr Sid has put out two new singles in celebration of his birthday today and while, the first one, ' '40 bottles'' sees him in celebration mood, on Softly, Dr Sid is making promises to his girl as he is about to be starting something.

The song features Solid Star blessing it with his vocals and it is produced by P. Banks.