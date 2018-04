news

Mavins Record artist, D' Prince teams up with brother and label head, Don Jazzy alongside DMW boss Davido on ''Gucci Gang'' visuals.

'Gucci Gang', which had been released earlier in the year, is a song that extols the beauty of his woman and what he is willing to do for her.

The video which is largely an exhibition of affluence and scantily dressed girls is directed by Director Q.