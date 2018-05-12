Home > Entertainment > Music >

Don Jazzy has a plan to fix the issue of songwriters in the industry

Don Jazzy "We need more song writers in the music industry" - Mavin boss

Don Jazzy has stated in a series of Tweets he shared on Saturday, May 12, 2018, that the Nigerian Music industry needs more songwriters.

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy

(Instagram/DonJazzy)
Don Jazzy has stated that the Nigerian Music industry needs more songwriters as there are already too many artists.

The Mavin records boss said this in a series of tweets in which he talked about ways the music industry can experience more growth.

Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy

(Instagram/DonJazzy)

 

Read his tweets below:

 

 

 

Knowing Don Jazzy, it came as no surprise when he proffered a solution to the problem.

He noted in one of his tweets that he is currently working on something that would solve this problem as well as have some unemployed members of the public cashing out as songwriters, even better than regular artists.

See his last tweet below:

Do you agree with Don Jazzy's take on artistes and the need for more songwriters in the music industry?

