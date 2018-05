24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Portugal based, Cape Verdean singer, Djodje teams up with Nigerian dancehall artist Patoranking on new single, 'Be mine'.

The fast rising singer who has three albums to his name delivers a romantic ballad that features Patoranking.

The video was directed by Djodje and Manel Casanova.