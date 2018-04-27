DJ Spinall X Kiss Daniel - 'Baba'

news

After announcing the new single on their Twitter timeline all through yesterday, the collaborative effort between Dj Spinall and Kiss Daniel is out and they call it 'Baba'.

'Baba', which literally translates to father, is a street term when in need of favour for hailing someone older or usually someone wealthy.

Kiss Daniel does justice to the song with his rich vocals and his songwriting still as relateable and witty as ever. He again underscores the fact that he is in a class of his own.

Following from the success of 'Nowo' with Wizkid, DJ Spinall who recently got endorsed as a Pepsi ambassador has scored another banger with the 'Yeba' singer.

The song was produced by KillerTunes.