DJ Spinall has shared the visuals for his hit single, Baba which features Flyboy Inc's Kizz Daniel.

The disc jockey also known has The Cap features in this all white themed video for the radio friendly joint, Baba with Kizz Daniel .

There is no Nigerian music video complete these days without the shaku shaku moves, and the artists served us their best version of the dance.

The video was directed by Director Q.