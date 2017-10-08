Home > Entertainment > Music >

DJ Olu :  One of Davido’s disc jockeys, son of Dapo Abiodun is dead

Olu a friend Chime were found dead together in the car, just days after Davido’s friend, Tagbo, died after a heavy drinking bout.

Gbemiga Abiodun, also known as DJ Olu, one of Davido‘s official DJs, and son of Dapo Abiodun, was reportedly found dead in his car.

According to reports, him and a friend Chime were found dead together in the car, just days after Davido’s friend, Tagbo, died after a heavy drinking bout.

Davido shared news of his passing, mourning him on his Snapchat.

“2 brothers gone in 4 days,” Davido wrote on his Snapchat. “We killed shows back to back for four years straight. A part of me is broken. I love you bro, God take control. RIP Olu, I love you more than you can imagine. Till we meet again.”

DJ Olu, Born Olu Abiodun to Nigerian successful entrepreneur Dapo Abiodun started off as an underground DJ in 2010 while studying for his “A” levels in England. After djing and headlining numerous parties across the country, It didn’t take long for him to get noticed. In June 2011 he was signed as the official DJ for Davido’s HKN record label.

He has played venues in South Africa, Ivory coast, Ghana, Cotonou, Dubai, Miami, Atlanta and numerous cities in the UK. His mixtapes include some of the hottest artists from the scene. Olu is able to mix different genre of music e.g hip-hop, funky, bashment, afrobeat, oldies to create a unique sound.

Joey Akan

