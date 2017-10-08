DJ Olu :  Everything you need to know about late Davido's DJ

DJ Olu, Born Olu Abiodun to Nigerian successful entrepreneur Dapo Abiodun started off as an underground DJ in 2010 while studying for his “A” levels in England.

After djing and headlining numerous parties across the country, It didn’t take long for him to get noticed. In June 2011 he was signed as the official DJ for Davido’s HKN record label.

His experience playing at various weddings, birthdays, night clubs and the critically acclaimed 2013 HKN tour proved him to be a versatile entertainer who can cater and please any listening crowd.

His involvement with the HKN tour allowed him cater to a crowd of different backgrounds. He has entertained crowds in South Africa, Ivory coast, Ghana, Cotonou, Dubai, Miami, Atlanta and numerous cities in the UK.

His mixtapes include some of the hottest artists from the scene. Olu is able to mix different genre of music e.g hip-hop, funky, Bashment, Afrobeat, Oldies to create a unique sound.

In early 2014 Olu embarked on a single man tour in Uk and Canada, selling all shows out, which was the first leg of tour.

He also played at the 2014 countdown in Lagos. Prior to his death, DJ Olu had a compilation album planned. It contained numerous guests from Africa’s elite performers.

In fact, he was already being groomed by his father to take over his business conglomerate. On his Instagram page, DJ Olu already added CEO, Heyden, to his profile.