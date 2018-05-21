Home > Entertainment > Music >

Prolific disc jockey, DJ Neptune is bringing 'Greatness' through his debut album, which parades a host of notable features.

play
DJ Neptune has unveiled the art cover and tracklist for his debut album, “Greatness”, which parades an impressive line up of artists.

The disc jockey has been one of the most consistent names on the Nigerian music scene and despite a number of mixes, it comes a bit surprising to some that this is his first official album. DJ Neptune attributes the delay to taking his time to deliver something befitting of the project's title.

DJ Neptune alongside Mr Real at the album listening party

The album houses 13 tracks with 2 bonus tracks and an ample line up of featured artists not limited to Nigeria, such as Davido, Niniola, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, MI, Phyno, CDQ, Olamide, Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Mayorkun, Zoro, Slim Case, Yemi Alade, Mr. Real, Kiss Daniel, Small Doctor, Pasuma, Runtown, Patoranking, Efya from Ghana, C4 Pedro from Angola, Willy Paul from Kenya and Harmonize from Tanzania.

DJ Neptune unveils tracklist for 'Greatness' album

Producers that worked on the album include Masterkraft, LengenduryBeatz, Magic sticks Beat, Young John, Ckay, Sossick, Spellz, Jay -Pizzle, GospelOnTheBeatz, Del B, Simba Tagz, JaysonBeatz, Fiokee, Teddy and Majorbangz, giving the album a much needed relish and a pan-African flow.

The Greatness album is scheduled to be released on May 25.

