DJ Neptune continues preparation for his 'Greatness' album scheduled for release in May with a new single tiltled ''Shawa Shawa''.

The single features an all star collaboration as he teams up with Larry Gaaga of the 'Gaga Shuffle' fame, YBNL boss Olamide, Indigenous rapper CDQ and Slimcase of the 'Shaku Shaku' fame.

'Shawa Shawa' is tailor made for the dance floor as each artist take turn to deliver a humorous and vibey verse. This is also going to be the last single off the album.

‘Shawa shawa’ is produced by Masterkraft.