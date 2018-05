news

Legendary DJ Jimmy Jatt features the duo of Mr Eazi and Skales on new single, 'Halima'.

Nigeria's foremost DJ, Jimmy Jatt serves up his new single for 2018 and this time, he teams up with Mr Eazi and Skales to deliver a love song for the Halima of their dreams.

The song is produced by Ghanaian beat maker, Guilty Beatz.