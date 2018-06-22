Dj Cuppy Accolades Remix feat Amoshine Wonder Tha Hypeman

news

DJ Cuppy has released her version of the hit single, 'Accolades', by Amoshine.

Accolades was released by comedian and actor, Charles Okocha popularly known as Amoshine a few weeks back, as he attempts to turn a social media viral slang into a hit song, alongside his hypeman, Boy Wonder .

Popular disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has decided to take the song to the next level by releasing a remix and adding a different spin to the song.

According to the Disc jockey, this creation which infuses elements of Afrobeats and Hip Hop can be considered ‘Neo-Afrobeats’.