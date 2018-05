news

Mavin Records official disc jockey, DJ Big N features label boss, Don Jazzy and Kiss Daniel on new single, 'My Dear'.

'My Dear' is DJ Big N's third official single this year.

The melodious tune has Don Jazzy lacing not just his beat making skills but also his vocals on this, with Flyboy's Kiss Daniel who has been on a recent run of features, also assisting.

The joint was produced by Don Jazzy.