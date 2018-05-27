Diddy is in love with Falz's This is Nigeria

news

You may have been mind-blown by Falz The Bahd Guy's version of Donald Glover's viral video, "This is America", "This is Nigeria", as we are.

But the fact that it caught the attention of rap mogul, P.Diddy, is even more mind-blowing!

Diddy reposted clips of the video via Falz's official Instagram page on Saturday, May 26, 2018.

Going by his caption, he was super impressed and for many reasons too. See his post below:

@falzthebahdguy #nigeria LETS GO!!!!!!! A post shared by Diddy (@diddy) on May 27, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

Since the release of the clip two days ago, it became one of the most trending topics on Twitter, garnering over 30, 000 views in less than an hour.

The video currently has over 600, 000 views and counting.

Watch the full clip below:

Falz brilliantly flips 'Donald Glover's viral video into 'This is Nigeria'

Rapper, Falz has jumped on Donald Glover's 'This is America', and calls his 'This is Nigeria'.

The music video which was released on Friday, May 25, 2018 sees Falz in an underground parking garage rapping about societal ills.

Other similarities to Donald Glover's video include him rapping shirtless and having kids dance behind him with violence in the background. The girls behind him represent the Chibok/Dapchi girls.

The song/video comes a few days before Democracy Day on Tuesday, May 29, 2018. Throughout his career Falz has been vocal about the problems facing Nigeria.

Beyond music, he has made statements denouncing the glorification of Internet fraud in Nigerian music.

