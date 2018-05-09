Home > Entertainment > Music >

Watch Dayo Adeney share grass to grace tale [Video]

Dayo Adeneye Media personality shares grass to grace tale [Video]

At TopNaija.ng‘s Success Stories Africa, Adeneye shared about his rise from practically nothing to becoming a leading light in Nigeria’s showbiz terrain and now politics.

Dayo Adeney at TopNaija Conference play

Dayo Adeney at TopNaija Conference

(Pulse)
Dayo Adeneye has contributed in no small measure to changing the face of Nigeria’s thriving music industry.

In 1998, he started the AIT Jamz music show alongside his close friend Kenny Ogungbe, and their platform went on to discover music superstars including 2face 2Baba IdibiaTony TetuilaPaul Play DairoEedris Abdulkareem and many others.

Dayo Adeneye and Kenny Ogungbe play

Dayo Adeneye and Kenny Ogungbe

(Instagram)

 

In 2015, he ventured into politics and he is the current Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Ogun State, Nigeria.

Dayo D1 Adeneye play

Ogun State commissioner for Information, Dayo Adeneye

(Instagram)

 

Dayo Adeneye and family play

Dayo Adeneye and family

(Linda Ikeji )

 

Adeneye’s story is proof that irrespective of your circumstance, your dreams are possible.

See the full clip below:

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

