Davido's ''Assurance'' hits 1M views in 24 hours

Davido's new single, ''Assurance'' has officially crossed the 1M views mark on YouTube barely 24hours after release

play Davido's Assurance hits 1m views (YouTube)
Davido has scored another winning formula with his single, ''Assurance'' and he has the numbers to back him up.

The video which was put out on Tuesday, 1st of May hit the million mark barely 24 hours after its release.

'Assurance', which is a song dedicated to his girlfriend Chioma, had seen the duo trending on social media ever since the release of the single, a day before the video was premiered.

The song which had been released on the occasion of Chioma's 23rd birthday had gained the much needed fuel to boost its hype when the singer shut down a club for her birthday party and followed it up by presenting her with a Porsche car as a birthday gift.

play Davido's Assurance is becoming singers fastest growing video (Pulse)

This has attracted a lot of comments from celebrities and Nigerians across social media, with some even converting the title of the song to vision statements and prayer points.

Davido is not strange to high number feats and Assurance is adding to a growing list of record breaking numbers for his views.

The video for his hit singles, IF scored over 60Million views within a year, with FALL following suit with 63Million views in 11months.

play Davido performing at the recently held Castle Lite Unlocks concert (Pulse)

 

His last single, 'Flora My Flawa' has hit 5.8million views in 2months and with the pace at which 'Assurance' is building up, it will be no surprise if this becomes Davido's fastest growing video in recent times.

The singer has taken to his Twitter Timeline to thank his fans for making it happen.

 

The timing of the love drama and unveiling of Chioma has clearly played a part in affecting the number of views the video gathers on Youtube, but Davido's large number of fans have also continued to show him support by hitting his page every time he releases a new song.

