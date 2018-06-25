Davido wins Bet Awards 2018 Best International Act

news

Nigerian singer Davido has won the Best International Act at the 2018 BET Award.

The pop singer won the award on Sunday, June 24, 2018, at an event which held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

To win the award, the ''Assurance" singer beat fellow nominees, Tiwa Savage, Booba (France), Cassper Nyovest (South Africa), Dadju (France), Distruction Boyz (South Africa), Fally Ipupa (DR Congo), J Hus (UK), Niska (France), Stefflon Don (UK) and Stormzy (UK).

Receiving the award, Davido sent his condolences to D'banj, who lost his 13-month old son in a drowning accident on Sunday, June 24, 2018.

An emotional Davido who couldn't believe that he was on stage receiving the award, also talked about the impact of African culture on the world and asked people to come to Africa and eat the food, and enjoy the culture.

Speaking on his album which drops this year, Davido encouraged foreign artistes to collaborate with him, specifically mentioning J.Cole.