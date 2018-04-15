Davido wins Artist of the year at 2018 Ghana Music Awards

news

There is no stopping Davido, as he begins 2018 the same way he ended the previous year, dropping hit tunes and carting home major awards.

At the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14 2018, Nigerian superstar Davido emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night as he was crowned as the 'Best African Artiste of the year'.

In a category that paraded fellow Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Olamide alongside other super stars from Africa like Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Toofan. Davido went home with the gong after having one of the most stellar years in his career.

Davido delivered records like 'If' and 'Fall' , that enjoyed global recognition and topped charts across the continent. He had also won the African Artiste of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards earlier in the year.

It would be recalled that Runtown had emerged winner of the same category in its 2017 edition.

Other notable winners on the night was Sarkodie, who bagged 2 awards for 'Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the year' and 'Best Rapper of the year' alongside Kidi who was recently nominated by the Headies in its 'Rookie of the year' category, who got the 'Highlife Song of the Year' for his single, 'Odo'.