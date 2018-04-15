Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido wins Artist of the year at 2018 Ghana Music Awards

Davido Nigerian singer wins big at VGMA 2018

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2018 held last night and Nigerian Singer emerged as one of the big winners

  • Published:
play Davido wins big at the VGMA 2018 (Glamandessence.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There is no stopping Davido, as he begins 2018 the same way he ended the previous year, dropping hit tunes and carting home major awards.

At the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which took place at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14 2018, Nigerian superstar Davido emerged as one of the biggest winners of the night as he was crowned as the 'Best African Artiste of the year'.

Also Read: Davido, Wizkid and Simi lead 2018 Headies Nomination

In a category that paraded fellow Nigerian artists like Wizkid, Tiwa Savage and Olamide alongside other super stars from Africa like Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C and Toofan. Davido went home with the gong after having one of the most stellar years in his career.

Davido delivered records like 'If' and 'Fall' , that enjoyed global recognition and topped charts across the continent. He had also won the African Artiste of the year at the Soundcity MVP Awards earlier in the year.

play Davido getting his award at the Future awards 2017. (Pulse)

 

It would be recalled that Runtown had emerged winner of the same category in its 2017 edition.

Other notable winners on the night was Sarkodie, who bagged 2 awards for 'Hiplife/Hip-hop artiste of the year' and 'Best Rapper of the year' alongside Kidi who was recently nominated by the Headies in its 'Rookie of the year' category, who got the 'Highlife Song of the Year' for his single, 'Odo'.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees listbullet
2 Wizkid Starboy refers to Duncan Mighty as a legendbullet
3 Headies Review 5 things we noticed about the 12th edition nominees listbullet

Related Articles

Emma Ugolee Media personality says D'banj and Don Jazzy led the rise of payola
Davido Sophia Momodu called out by fan for being dependent on singer's money
Davido 5 factors that have made O.B.O conquer Nigerian music
Davido Singer takes girlfriend, Chioma Avril on holiday to Barbados (Photos)
Headies Review 5 things we noticed about the 12th edition nominees list
Davido Nigerian star to perform at 'Wireless' Festival
Runtown 5 artists who have had label issues after their debut album
Headies 2018 Davido, Wizkid, Simi lead nominees list

Music

Wizkid misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Wizkid Pop star misses Coachella performance over visa issues
Ebony Reigns and Sarkodie
VGMA 2018 winners Sarkodie, Ebony Reigns top with 4 each; see complete list of winners
Dammy Krane
New Music Dammy Krane - "Wait"
Dammy Krane - "Cocky"
New Music Dammy Krane - "Cocky"