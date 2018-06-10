Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido to perform at Hot97’s Summer Jam

Davido Singer to perform at Hot97’s Summer Jam

Davido made the announcement via a tweet he shared today, Sunday, June 10, 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
DMW signs singer, Idowest play

Davido

(Punch)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In another amazing stride, Davido has announced that he will be performing at this year’s Summer Jam.

The musical event taking place at the Metlife Stadium, New York City on October 6, 2018, is hosted by American radio station WQHT also known as Hot97.

ALSO READ: Davido teaches Chris Tucker how to dance Skelewu in Cannes

Davido made the announcement via a tweet he shared today, Sunday, June 10, 2018.

 

As the “FIA” singer inferred, this is a major honoured and another opportunity to put Nigeria and in extension, Africa, on the map.

Big congrats to him!

Pop star to perform at One Music Fest in Atlanta, US

As earlier reported, Davido joins a selected list of top rated artistes billed to perform at the One Music Festival holding in Atlanta, Georgia, US from September 8-9, 2018.

Fresh from being announced as one of the artistes that will grace the stage at Jay Z's 'Made in America' Festival which is scheduled to hold on the weekend of September 1-2, Davido has again hit a big one as he has been listed to perform at the ninth edition of the One Music Festival.

In a tweet posted earlier today, June 5, this year's edition will feature the likes of Nas, Cardi B, Big Sean, T.I, Common, Big K.R.I.T, Davido and more.

 

Founded in 2010, ONE Music fest is known for its interactive block party experience, where guests enjoyed nationally and internationally renown DJs, a food-truck village, vending from local businesses, VIP tents and more.

ALSO READ: OBO is the hottest Nigerian musician of 2017

The festival last year witnessed performances from artistes like Mos Def, Jill Scott, Damien 'Jr Gong' Marley, Sean Paul and many more.

Since its inception, the festival has attracted a global audience of over twenty thousand attendees and continues to grow into one of the biggest music events every year.

2018 has seen Davido take his 30 Billion tour to cities across Europe and America, but it was his ground-breaking feat, where he performed before a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South Americain May that broke the internet.

Davido is also expected to release his sophomore album later in the year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is a Gist Reporter at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Shaku Shaku Use these 10 songs to properly enjoy the new Nigerian dance...bullet
2 Pulse Music 10 new songs you need to listen to this weekbullet
3 New Video Bisola - 'Heartbroken'bullet

Related Articles

Celebrity Lifestyle Check out 5 celebrities with expensive cars
Small Doctor Singer's hustle tale will have you believing in your dreams again [Watch]
#ForbesAfricaUnder30 Wizkid, Davido, Falz, Beverly Naya, make list
Davido "If you know, you know" - Gifty shades singer
Wizkid Singer's romantic link with Tiwa Savage intensifies after O2 arena performance
Nina (BBNaija) Reality star gets a surprise car gift from Toyin Lawani (Video)
Wizkid, Tiwa Savage 3 times these guys gave us a tip-off about their relationship

Music

Reggae icon reportedly dies after celebrating birthday
Ras Kimono The life and times of the great Reggae icon
D'banj 30 Facts about the pop star as he turns 38
Thrillerz "Life of a star" cover art
New Music Thrillerz - "Life of a star"
New Music Masterkraft - 'Low Waist' feat. Flavour, Duncan Mighty