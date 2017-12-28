Davido :  Singer brings Wizkid onstage, they perform ‘Manya’ together

news

Davido’s newfound romance with Wizkid continued at his final ’30 Billion’ concert. The singer brought Wizkid onstage at his concert.

After Wizkid reconciled with Davido publicly on stage at his headline concert – ‘Wizkid: The Concert’ – Davido reciprocated with another reunion onstage.

The singer called Wizkid “My new best friend,” before they went on to perform Starboy’s latest hit record ‘Manya.’

Wizkid would later lead the crowd in the chant “say OBO, say Starboy…”

Wizkid’s entrance wasn’t the only high profile reunion onstage. Davido also reunited the defunct group Mo’Hits for one last performance. Led by Don Jazzy, the group comprising of D’banj, Wande Coal, D’Prince, Dr Sid, and Kay Switch made a comeback. They performed some of their classic hits such as ‘Pere’, ‘Booty’, ‘Give it to me’, ‘Pop something’ and ‘Suddenly’.

There were also performances from 2face Idibia, Daddy Showkey, Reminisce, Olamide, Falz and others.