Davido sampled Usher's 'Don't mind' in new song 'Mind'

DMW are back, baby! The record label founded and owned by Davido are pushing for something as a unit in 2018, and top of the menu is a love song titled ‘Mind’.

The new record is produced by the in-house producer, Fresh VDM, who has been on a hot streak since his ‘FIA’ record got the entire country losing their home training. This time, Davido, the buzzing Mayorkun, Dremo and his swag, and newly signed member, Peruzzi all take turns in unleashing their best romantic selves, and promising the world and all the stars on earth to a lady (or all their ladies). Only Yonda, gets left out, because, well, it will be pretty hard to fit 5 people on that record and push it as a radio single, or perhaps, he simply got left off.

The video by Director Q has the entire 30 Billion Gang at an Arcade Home , doing the usual; frolicking with pretty women, dressed up in bling, playing some dope game, serving drinks, sauce and just about everything to make you fall in love with them, while they fall in love with pretty women. But this isn’t the point of this. The point here is the source of their inspiration.

Usher vs Davido Music Worldwide

Turns out, the DMW gang got some old and exotic sauce on them. To make the record pop they had to call on the R&B superstar, Usher, sampling his hit single ‘Caught up’.

‘Caught Up’ is another R&B dance-pop song by American singer Usher, from his 2004 fourth studio album “Confessions.”

It was written by Jason Boyd, Ryan Toby and the producers, Andre Harris and Vidal Davis (Dre & Vidal).

After its release as the fifth and final single from the album on November 30, 2004, the song became the only single from the album not to top the Billboard Hot 100. It eventually peaked at Number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at Number 9 in the UK.

In Nigeria, it was a jam, becoming one of the most recognizable Usher records in these parts.

How It Was Used

Usher’s ‘Caught up’ and Davido’s ‘Mind’ share a lot of similarities. They are pretty much records inspired by the beauty of a lady and the feelings generated by it. You know that crazy way your body jumps up and down when a pretty woman moves into the vicinity. Big Shaq in his viral record ‘Mans Not Hot’, captures it completely when he said: “I see a peng girl then I pose.”

Admit it, we have all posed before to impress that woman who has at one point or another fired up our bloodstream. That’s what both records simply mine, to create a relatable jam.

For Davido and his gang though, they sampled the entire chorus of ‘Caught up’ utilising it to as a pre-hook.

“And I’m so caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

I don’t know what to do

You got me losing my cool, caught up

You got me feeling it, caught up

I don’t know what to do”

This isn’t new. Artists sample records all the time, reworking them with a new melody for a younger audience. Mayorkun’s ‘Che che’, for example, samples 4 different records, while Wizkid’s 2017 hit number, ‘Manya’ picked up it’;s anchor melody from VIP’s 2003 hit, ‘Ahomka Womu’.

Davido is set to have another year of dominance. And judging by the visuals and social media activity, he isn’t going alone at this time. He’s bringing in his entire crew on the act, with the record label working on a group project.

Exciting times are ahead, people. Just don’t get too ‘Caught up’ in your ‘Mind’.