Davido recording new music with album due later this year

Davido is already back home recording new music ahead of the release of his sophomore album due for later in the year.

Barely 48 hours after his big win at the 2018 BET Awards, where he bagged the award for the Best International Act , the Pop Star is not about to take a break as he is already back at his home in the US, recording new music ahead of his album which he has severally announced will be released sometime this year.

According to his manager, Asa Asika who was with him at the BET Awards, Davido is back in the studios recording.

He had announced that he will be releasing his sophomore album, sometime in September this year.

Davido and his Son of Mercy EP

Davido released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, on July 17, 2012, and despite working on his second album, initially named The Baddest and releasing a number of singles the following year, Davido failed to release any body of work.

In 2016, he released the Son of Mercy EP, as part of his international deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

That was supposed to be the cross-over project, the body of work that broke boundaries and establish Davido as more than a local champion, but a global star.

The five-track project which featured American singer, Tinashe alongside Simi and Nasty C, however, failed to deliver the expected results.

The project lacked the usual energy associated with Davido and eventually didn't strike any chord on global charts.

But Davido soon returned to basics, flipped the script, delivered four sterling singles in 2017, with If and Fall winning him awards, and now sits supreme as arguably the biggest artist in the land.