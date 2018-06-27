Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Davido recording new music with album due later this year

Davido Pop star recording new music with album due later this year

Davido is back in the studios after winning the BET Awards for Best International Act and he is already recording new music.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Davido is set to release his sophomore album in September (Soundcity)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Davido is already back home recording new music ahead of the release of his sophomore album due for later in the year.

Barely 48 hours after his big win at the 2018 BET Awards, where he bagged the award for the Best International Act, the Pop Star is not about to take a break as he is already back at his home in the US, recording new music ahead of his album which he has severally announced will be released sometime this year.

According to his manager, Asa Asika who was with him at the BET Awards, Davido is back in the studios recording.

He had announced that he will be releasing his sophomore album, sometime in September this year.

Davido and his Son of Mercy EP

play
 

Davido released his debut album, Omo Baba Olowo, on July 17, 2012, and despite working on his second album, initially named The Baddest and releasing a number of singles the following year, Davido failed to release any body of work.

In 2016, he released the Son of Mercy EP, as part of his international deal with Sony Music Entertainment.

That was supposed to be the cross-over project, the body of work that broke boundaries and establish Davido as more than a local champion, but a global star.

The five-track project which featured American singer, Tinashe alongside Simi and Nasty C, however, failed to deliver the expected results.

The project lacked the usual energy associated with Davido and eventually didn't strike any chord on global charts.

But Davido soon returned to basics, flipped the script, delivered four sterling singles in 2017, with If and Fall winning him awards, and now sits supreme as arguably the biggest artist in the land.

His work rate and sleepless nights have been well projected by members of his DMW crew and associates who have consistently reiterated how hard he pushes himself, but don't hold your breathe just yet as Davido also promised a DMW group album this June, and with three days to the end of the month, there is no album in sight.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ehis Ohunyon is the Senior Music Reporter at Pulse. I breathe the music, I live the culture, I write the stories and my blood is Manchester United.

Top 3

1 BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music eventbullet
2 Wizkid Here is all you need to know about Pop star's management label,...bullet
3 Davido Watch Pop star's acceptance speech and pre-show performance...bullet

Related Articles

BET Awards 2018 The Best International Act Category has earned it's place on the main stage
Davido Pop star wins BET International Artist award, wears shirt of a date rape drug 'Ketamine'
BET Awards 2018 Africans storm the awards night looking elegant
D'banj Watch Davido send condolence message to singer during BET Awards
D'banj Wizkid sends condolence message to singer over death of son
BET Awards 2018 See complete list of winners at music event
Davido Watch Pop star's acceptance speech and pre-show performance at the BET Awards 2018
Bet Awards 2018 Davido wins Best International Act
Album Review Humblesmith's 'Osinachi' album is a rich blend of culture, hits and notable misses

Music

How Davido went back to basics to get international acclaim
Davido How pop star went back to basics to get international acclaim
Album Review Humblesmith's 'Osinachi' album is a rich blend of culture, hits and notable misses
New Video Solidstar - 'Eleganza'
Runtown Singer launches indie music company, 'Sound God Music Group'