Davido performs to a crowd of 10,000 in Suriname, South America

Davido has done it again and this time, it is far away in Suriname, South America, where he performed before a crowd of 10,000 music fans.

play Davido performing before a 10,000 crowd in Suriname, South America (Instagram/Davido)
Davido has struck gold yet again, performing to a crowd of 10,000, as he continues to take Nigerian music to places far and wide, finding a home this time in Suriname, South America.

The singer over the weekend performed at an event that had a capacity crowd of 10,000 fans in the little known country of Suriname in South America.

ALSO READ: American OAP, DJ Ebro discovers what legbegbe means

Visibly overwhelmed by the feat, Davido immediately took to his social media pages to express his delight at achieving such success in a country where he never expected his music to have gotten to.

 

The performance is another ground breaking achievement that magnifies the progress of Nigerian music over the past couple of years.

It will be recalled that Davido,  who recently got nominated at the 2018 BET Awards, performed at the inauguration ceremony of Sierra Leone's new president.

He also performed in Cannes, before proceeding to the Netherlands for the continuation of his 30 Billion tour before heading to Suriname.

